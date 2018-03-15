TerraForm Power cut to Sell, Pattern Energy rated Buy at Goldman

TerraForm Power (TERP -2.3% ) is lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with an $11 price target, trimmed from $12, saying execution risk and below average growth could drive share underperformance over the next 12 months.

Goldman says potential positives, such as the financial impact of Brookfield, already are reflected in TERP valuation and believes the company has more interest rate exposure than any of its peers.