Enterprise Products says FERC tax ruling not seen having material impact

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2% ) trims earlier losses of as much as 9% after saying today's FERC policy revision is not expected to have a material impact to its earnings and cash flow.

The FERC said earlier today that it would revise its earlier policy so that it no longer allows interstate pipelines owned by MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service.

"We do not expect the revisions to the FERC's policy on the recovery of income taxes to materially impact our earnings and cash flow," EPD says. "The cost-based tariff rates that are in effect for all of our interstate pipelines are based on a cost of service for those pipelines whereby the disallowance for the recovery of an income tax allowance will not have a material effect, if any, to the posted tariffs."