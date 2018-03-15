Kinder Morgan says FERC policy not expected to affect distributable cash flow

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.5% ) - not a master limited partnership but often viewed as one by market participants - says it does not expect to be hurt by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's tax policy change that will no longer allow MLP oil and gas pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.

"We believe any action by FERC should not affect negotiated rate contracts and will not significantly impact assets that are current cash taxpayers," KMI says. "For those reasons, the ultimate timing and impact of any future rate adjustments, should they occur, are not expected to be material to KMI's distributable cash flow."

With respect to FERC's separate action eliminating the MLP tax allowance, KMI reminds that it has been organized as a C-corporation since 2014.