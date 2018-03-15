Press conference at every Fed meeting may be coming

The potential for a press conference after every Fed meeting will make every meeting a "live" one, where interest rates may be changed. Currently the Fed chair has a Q&A session with reporters after four of the eight annual meetings.

This is a drastic shift, given Fed Chair Jay Powell's predecessors were a lot more conservative with their comments to the press. "Chair Powell has already shown in testimony he may be more willing to speak off the cuff, taking a more casual approach," said Ellen Zentner, chief economist at Morgan Stanley.

Fed watchers think this move to a regular press conference is one of many hawkish changes coming to the Powell Fed, and may mean a lot more volatility across all asset classes.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TIP, TMV, IEF, RINF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, VTIP, TTT, GLD, SLV, IAU, CEF, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, USLV, PPLT, SIVR, PALL, SGOL, UGLD, ZSL, UGL, SPPP, SPY, QQQ, DIA, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, TQQQ, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SQQQ, SPXS, PSQ, UUP, UDN, USDU