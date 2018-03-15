US Foods posts strategy update

US Foods (USFD +0.3% ) posted a business update at an investor day event that included setting a three-year target to strike EBITDA growth of 8% to 10%.

The company's presentation focused in particular on the company’s "Great Food. Made Easy" strategy and differentiated offering.

CEO update :"We believe our strategy, coupled with our focus on increasing productivity, will continue to create long-term value for our shareholders and position us favorably in an attractive and growing industry... with a focus on executing our strategy and improving our operating expense leverage, we feel confident in our ability to generate strong cash flow and double our adjusted diluted earnings-per-share over the mid-term."

Source: Press Release