Intel's new processors come with a Spectre fix

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) says the upcoming Cascade Lake Xeon processors will include “redesigned parts of the processor to introduce new levels of protection through partitioning” to protect against variants of the Spectre chip flaw.

The portioning will also appear in the 8th gen Intel Core processors.

Both of the new processors will ship in 2H18.

Don’t want to upgrade your Intel CPU? Keep up with the firmware updates (now available for 100% of products launched within the past five years) for Spectre protection.

