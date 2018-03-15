Energy Transfer forms JV for new Gulf Coast ethane export facility

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says it will form a joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical to build a new export terminal on the Gulf Coast to provide ethane to Satellite for consumption at its ethane cracking facilities in China.

The Gulf Coast facility will house an 800K-barrel refrigerated ethane storage tank and a 175K bbl/day ethane refrigeration facility; a new ethane pipeline originating at ETP’s Mont Belvieu plant will feed the export terminal as well as domestic markets.

As part of the JV agreement, ETP will supply Satellite with ~150K bbl/day of ethane under a long-term contract.

The U.S. currently is home to two ethane export facilities: Energy Transfer's Marcus Hook, Pa., terminal and Enterprise Products Partners' 20K bbl/day terminal in Morgan's Point, Tex.