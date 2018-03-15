Judge denies report, says AT&T/Time Warner trial begins Monday

The AT&T (T +0.1% )/Time Warner (TWX +0.6% ) merger trial will start on time on Monday, says the judge in charge, referring to reports to the contrary as "fake news," Bloomberg reports.

Reuters had reported that the start might be delayed to Wednesday from Monday. The trial will begin Monday, Judge Richard Leon says, but opening arguments will be put off to Wednesday.

The first two days of the trial will deal with objections to exhibits.

As for length, Leon says the trial will be closer to 6-8 weeks, rather than 4-6 weeks.