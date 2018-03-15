Google, Airbnb add new accessibility features

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Maps adds “wheelchair accessible routes” to find public transportation that’s accessible.

Right now the feature is only available in London, NYC, Boston, Tokyo, Mexico City, and Sydney but Google hopes to add more routes in the feature.

Want to find an accessible route in a supported area? Enter the desired destination into Maps, tap for directions, public transportation, options, and then the selection for “wheelchair accessible”.

In other accessibility news, Airbnb (Private:AIRB) updates its platform to include 21 new accessibility filters.

Airbnb consulted with the California Council for the Blind, California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, and the National Council on Independent Living to design the filters.

