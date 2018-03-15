Billions on the line as White House and insurers wait for appeals court decision on ACA payments

The Trump administration and health insurers are awaiting a decision from three-judge panel at the U.S. Court for Appeals for the Federal Circuit related to disputed payments owed insurers from the Obama administration.

As an inducement for insurer participation in the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, the federal government promised to spread the financial risk by collecting money from insurers and redistributing it to those who were not faring well on the ACA marketplaces. The kicker was the commitment to cover certain losses even if the government failed to collect enough funds from participating insurers. Republicans, unsurprisingly, put provision in the federal budget restricting the redeployment of money to the amount collected, creating a shortfall of $12.3B.

Insurers accuse the government of reneging on its commitment and filed suit to free up the funds.

ETFs: BIB, GRX, THW, BME, CNCR, BIS, IXJ, ARKG, GNRX, XLV, IBB, VHT