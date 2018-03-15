SpaceX, Boeing-Lockheed JV win $650M in new Air Force launch contracts

The U.S. Air Force today awarded SpaceX and the Boeing-Lockheed Martin (BA; LMT) United Launch Alliance joint venture a combined ~$650M in new satellite contracts.

SpaceX won a $291M fixed price contract to launch a military GPS III satellite by March 2020 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, with an option included to launch two more, while ULA won a $355M fixed price contract to launch two Air Force Space Command satellites.

There are also $10B in Air Force contracts up for grabs to produce the 22 next-generation GPS III satellites.