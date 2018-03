Orthofix (NASDAQ:OFIX) has agreed to acquire Spinal Kinetics for $45M in cash and up to $60M in milestones. The Sunnyvale, CA-based firm's lead product is the M6-C artificial disc for use in cervical disc replacement. The transaction should close next quarter.

Orthofix says the tie-up will be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EBITDA within the first 12 months with a steeper ramp thereafter.

Management will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the deal.