Adobe +3.4% on Q1 beats, 30% Subscription growth

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) gains 3.4% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat estimates with a 24% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $1.79B (+30% Y/Y); Product, $171.6M (-6%); Services and support, $113.98M (-0.3%).

Segment revenue: Digital Media sales totaled $1.46B with Creative at $1.23B and Document Cloud at $231M. Digital Experience revenue was $554M (+16%).

Segment Annualized Recurring Revenue: Digital Media ARR grew to $5.72B (up $336M Q/Q). Creative ARR reached $5.07B and Document Cloud ARR grew to $647M.

Key metrics: Cash flow from operations, $990M; deferred revenue, $2.57B (+25% Y/Y); share repurchase, 1.6M shares with $301M in cash returned to shareholders; total operating expenses, $1.1B; cash and equivalents, $2.67B; long-term debt, $1.87B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Adobe Systems beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (March 15)