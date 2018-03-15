Broadcom beats with steady growth aided by Brocade buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) turned in better than expected numbers in its fiscal Q1 earnings, posting profits, revenues and gross margin that beat consensus.

Shares are up a noncommittal 0.3% in the late session, however.

Revenues rose 28% Y/Y and 10% sequentially; gross margin (non-GAAP) ticked up to 64.8% from a year-ago 62.4%.

Operating income from continuing operations jumped to $2.57B from a year-ago $1.81B.

Revenue by segment: Wired infrastructure, $1.875B (down 10%); Wireless communications, $2.21B (up 88%); Enterprise storage, $991M (up 40%); Industrial and other, $251M (up 45%).

The company's board has approved a quarterly interim cash dividend of $1.75/share (and a corresponding distribution to holders of LP units), payable March 29 to holders of record at the close of business March 22.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenues of $4.925B-$5.075B (vs. consensus for $5.01B); gross margin of 65-67%; and operating expenses of $890M. Capital expenditures are expected to be $190M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release