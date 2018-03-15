Ford sets aggressive hybrid timetable

In a dramatic statement out of Detroit, Ford (NYSE:F) says it's going all-in on hybrids.

The company plans to offer North America’s freshest lineup among all full-line automakers by 2020, with its average showroom age dropping to 3.3 years.

75% of Ford's lineup will be replaced in the hybrid push and the automaker will add four new trucks and SUVs.

"This showroom transformation will thrill customers, drive profitable growth and further build toward our future of smart vehicles for a smart world," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett.