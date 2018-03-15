Siemens raises $5.2B in Healthineers IPO

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says it raised €4.2B ($5.2B) in the IPO of ~15% of its Siemens Healthineers health unit, making it one the largest-ever health care listings but pricing toward the lower end of company guidance.

Siemens says it sold 150M shares at €28 each for ~15% of the new company's ordinary stock, toward the lower end of the company's €26-€31 guidance range; Siemens will remain the majority shareholder.

The health care business, which once invented the X-ray machine, has been one of Siemens' more profitable divisions.

Healthineers shares will start trading in Frankfurt on March 16, Siemens says.