Jabil +3.4% on Q2 beats, in-line guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares gain 3.4% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with 19.1% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $4.75B to $5.05B (consensus: $4.82B) and EPS from $0.35 to $0.55 (consensus: $0.45).

More Q3 guidance: Diversified Manufacturing Services revenue is expected to grow 10% on the year. Electronics Manufacturing Services is expected to post an 8% growth.

Key metrics: Diversified Manufacturing Services revenue growth, 38%; Electronics Manufacturing Services growth, 7%; cash and equivalents, $940.8M; total liabilities, $9.2B; SG&A, $243.9M; R&D, $8.3M.

