Adobe's upside Q2 guidance

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) outlines its upside Q2 guidance in the earnings call transcript.

Q2 revenue is expected around $2.15B (consensus: $2.14B) with Digital Media revenue growth of 25% and net new Digital Media ARR at $330M. Digital Experience revenue growth expected at 15%.

EPS expected around $1.53 (consensus: $1.51).

Tax rate: 13% on GAAP basis and 11% non-GAAP.

Adobe shares are up 3.3% aftermarket to $226.09.

Previously: Adobe Systems beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (March 15)

Previously: Adobe +3.4% on Q1 beats, 30% Subscription growth (March 15)