Reuters: Meredith considers sale of Time, Fortune, Money, SI

Having freshly closed on Time Inc., Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is considering the parting out and sale of its Time, Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated titles, Reuters reports.

The company has hired advisers Citi and Houlihan Lokey to explore the sales, according to the report.

The rationale for unloading some of the venerable names: The titles that have primarily male readership don't play to a core Meredith strength in women's magazines.

While companies in media, telecom or tech might be interested, Meredith thinks sales to wealthy individuals might be more likely, Reuters says.