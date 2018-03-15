Dow ends higher, Nasdaq lower, S&P flat in choppy trade

Stocks closed mixed after opening sharply higher, then tumbling in to the red before finishing little changed.

Stocks jumped to new highs after Peter Navarro, Director of the White House National Trade Council, appeared on CNBC in an effort to ease fears that the Trump administration's actions could lead to a trade war, but then turned south following a report that Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of them related to Russia, and as the elimination of a key tax benefit for slammed shares of energy pipeline companies.

The industrial sector (+0.3%) was the top performer among the S&P groups, while materials (-1.3%), consumer staples (-0.6%) and energy (-0.4%) dragged along at the bottom of the standings.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield ending unchanged at 2.82% and the two-year yield adding 3 bps to 2.28%.

U.S. WTI crude oil gained 0.4% to settle at $61.19/bbl.