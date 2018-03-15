More energy MLPs seek to soothe rattled investors

More energy pipeline companies issue statements attempting to ease investor concern after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission eliminated income tax allowance cost recovery on rates charged by pipeline companies structured as MLPs.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it does not expect a material impact from today's revised policy statement, as it "does not have cost-of-service rates that would be directly impacted by this policy change... the rates on ~40% of the shipments on Magellan's refined products pipeline system are regulated by the FERC primarily through an index methodology."

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) expects no significant impacts to its financials, as most of its revenues and earnings "are derived from assets not regulated by FERC... Where our assets are subject to FERC's jurisdiction, we expect no significant financial impacts, as our negotiated and incentive rates are below the cost of service rates established by FERC."

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) says "both REX and Pony Express have negotiated rate contracts, and we expect the ruling would have little to no impact on these revenues. While TIGT and Trailblazer both have some recourse rate contracts, we expect the impact to be immaterial... given the relative size of those businesses."

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) says in Q4, "less than 1% of its total segment margin was derived from assets which rates are derived from or determined in accordance with FERC cost of service rate-making methodologies."

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) anticipates the ruling may affect Andeavor Logistics' (NYSE:ANDX) net earnings and EBITDA by less than $10M, which reflects the entire potential impact of changes in the FERC corporate tax allowance.