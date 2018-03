Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to sell its interests in a portfolio of New Zealand energy assets to OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) for $578M.

The sale follows a two-year review of Shell's operations in New Zealand and last year's sale of the company's 50% stake in the Kapuni natural gas field.

Shell has operated in New Zealand for nearly a century, and its businesses account for about half of the country's natural gas production and a large chunk of light oil output.