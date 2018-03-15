Harte Hanks revenues continue lower; loss narrows

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) revenues saw broad declines and missed in Q4 earnings where the company narrowed its loss thanks in part to income tax benefits.

Revenues fell 9.3% overall, with drops in retail, B2B, consumer and healthcare verticals.

During the year, the company made progress in its strategic turnaround, said CEO Karen Puckett: "Progress continued into the fourth quarter; however, our revenue comparison was challenged due to exposure to several large retailers.”

Operating loss was near flat at $33.7M; adjusted operating income fell 62% to $1.67M.

Meanwhile, net loss narrowed to $29.3M from a year-ago loss of $72.9M.

Liquidity: At year-end, the company had zero debt and $8.4M in cash.

Press release