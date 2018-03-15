Bayou Bridge pipeline construction halt lifted by appeals court

Construction may resume on the Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline in Louisiana that has been on hold for nearly three weeks, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today.

A lower court judge last month revoked a permit for construction of the pipeline in the Atchafayala Basin, citing the project's potential environmental damage.

However, it is not clear how much work can be completed before rising water in the basin forces another work stoppage, possibly lasting for months.

The pipeline is a joint venture of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).