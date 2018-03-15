Shell's $270M loan to Nigerian oil firm to provide access to production

A Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) subsidiary and Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank have granted a $270M loan to Nigerian oil and gas producer Amni International whose terms will give Shell sole access to the 16K bbl/day production from two fields off Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta region.

Production at the country's offshore fields, including Amni’s Ima and Okoro/Setu, is difficult to maintain, but the company says the loan will allow it to further develop the fields.

Nigeria’s Shoreline earlier this year agreed a similar type of deal worth $530M with oil trader Vitol, backed by several banks.