Crispr +1.9% as Guggenheim gets bullish on CAR-T approach

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is up 1.9% after hours after getting a bullish price target from Guggenheim.

The firm boosted its target to a Street-high $85 from $35, pointing to a "potentially best-in-class" allogeneic CAR-T approach that may be disruptive to immuno-oncology.

The allogeneic approach uses donor cells for CAR-T rather than a patient's own, and are currently approved only for blood cancers, but Guggenheim is looking to the possibility that such donor cells could be used to attack solid tumors (and in particular kidney cancer).