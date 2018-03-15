Cheniere Energy started at Buy at BofA Merrill on expansion potential

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $60 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch, which sees the company having an ability to expand its existing facilities and thus providing meaningful cost advantages ahead.

"Thanks to its ability to expand existing facilities rather than having to develop greenfield projects, LNG is one of the lowest-cost providers of incremental liquefaction capacity globally, which puts the company in a strong position to underwrite future capacity," BAML writes.

BAML notes that Cheniere finalized the price revision of Stage 2 of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility with Bechtel last December at an unlevered cost of $524/ton, which makes the project - which is fully permitted and with a final investment decision expected in H1 - the cheapest liquefaction train globally vs. other projects likely in the $700-$1,000/ton range.