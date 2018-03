Salem Media beats on profits with help of expense cuts

Salem Media (NASDAQ:SALM) beat profit expectations even as revenues shrank slightly in its Q4 earnings.

The company cut operating expenses by 6.8% to $62.7M, and raised operating income 31% to $4.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 12.6% to $13.3M but beat an expected $10.5M.

Revenue breakout: Net broadcast revenue, $50.7M (down 2.9%); Digital media, $11.1M (down 12.8%); Publishing, $5.4M (down 5.8%).

Cash from operations was down 82.5% to $2.2M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $63.05M-$64.35M (below consensus for $66.9M).

