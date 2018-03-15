Some optical component firms finish lower as B. Riley gets cautious

|By:, SA News Editor

B. Riley FBR's Dave Kang spent two day days at the Optical Fiber Communication conference, and comes away incrementally more cautious on the component sector.

Aside from Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), curretly with a deal to acquire Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), most U.S.-based vendors are cautious on growth prospects in China this year, he writes, and Japanese vendors were more optimistic than those in the U.S. --though that doesn't yet mean Japanese firms are taking share from American companies. (h/t Bloomberg)

Kang has a Buy rating on Lumentum, but is Neutral on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), which slid 8% during the session today. He's also Neutral on Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), which declined 6.4% and is currently the subject of heavy speculation about its M&A prospects.

Lumentum declined 2.7% today; Oclaro fell 1.4%. Meanwhile NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) rose 2% and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) closed up 1.1%.

