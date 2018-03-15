Charter proxy: Execs take pay cuts without stock, option awards

Tonight's Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) proxy filing shows CEO Thomas Rutledge's compensation fell to $7.8M from last year's $98.5M, mainly due to the absence of stock awards and option awards.

His base salary stayed at $2M, but stock awards that amounted to $10.1M last year were absent, as well as $77.99M in option awards. His non-equity incentive plan compensation was reduced to $5.49M from $7.65M.

Similar stock/option award cuts were in line for other named executives. President/Chief Operating Officer John Bickham saw total comp fall to $4.88M from $47.44M; Senior Executive VP David Ellen saw his comp fall to $3.14M from $22.1M; and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Winfrey's comp dropped to $2.07M from $29.2M.

Recently added Chief Accounting Officer and Controller Kevin Howard earned $1.54M in 2017.