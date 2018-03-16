China depository receipts on their way

China and Hong Kong are preparing to launch depository receipts. That would open the door to some of the country's top tech firms issuing a form of shares on the mainland, according to Shanghai Securities News.

Other sources suggest that the guidelines for China depositary receipts ((CDRs)), similar to American depositary receipts, are likely to be finalized in the second half of this year.

Related tickers: BIDU, JD, XI, OTCPK:TCEHY

Previously: WSJ: Alibaba pursuing listing in mainland China (Mar. 15 2018)