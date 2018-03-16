Intel CEO bucks Broadcom rumors

With reports surfacing about a possible buyout of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) following its failed bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich disclosed that it's not in the company's immediate interests.

"I can't speak about rumors, but I can tell you we've made two big acquisitions with Altera and Mobileye," he told Mad Money. "We're heads down on making those successful and right and they're our growth engines for the future."

