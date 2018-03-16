Elior Group appoints Esther Gaide as CFO

Elior Group (OTC:ELORY) appointed Esther Gaide as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

Esther Gaide succeeds Olivier Dubois who resigned and will pursue various personal projects.

Commenting on this appointment, Elior Group CEO, Philippe Guillemot, declared: “I am indeed pleased to welcome Esther Gaide into the Group. Her financial expertise and extensive experience will enable us to continue building up strong positions in our operating regions and to actively implement the new strategic plan which we will be announcing in June.”

Press Release