DSW designer shoe warehouse continues international expansion

DSW (NYSE:DSW) announced the opening of its newest international store, located at the Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

"We are excited to bring DSW's broad and exciting footwear assortment to the United Arab Emirates and especially to a city as diverse and energetic as Abu Dhabi," said Simon Nankervis, Chief Commercial Officer for DSW Inc. "Using our new store design, our new Dalma Mall location will deliver our DSW experience within an 8,000 square feet location, while maintaining the assortment and variety DSW is known for."

Th company announced last year, its plans to build as many as 40 locations over five years in the region with Apparel Group.

Press Release