More on Revlon's Q4 beat

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports net sales down 1.8% in Q4, primarily driven by net sales declines in North America.

Consumer segment net sales slipped 3.2% to $355.7M, primarily driven by net sales declines in Almay color cosmetics as a result of higher returns.

Professional segment net sales decreased 6.3% to $111.8M, driven by continued lower net sales of American Crew men’s grooming products.

Elizabeth Arden net sales grew 2.3% to $313.2M, driven by higher net sales of Elizabeth Arden branded skin care and fragrances internationally.

North America net sales declined 8.5% to $429.7M, where as International net sales rose 7.9% to $356.9M.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 20 bps to 58.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA down 24.8% to $112M.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 460 bps to 8.5%.

