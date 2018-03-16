Tiffany rides earnings beat higher

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable sales increased 1% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.7% rise. Comparable sales fell 8% in Europe and 1% in the Asia Pacific region to offset, offset by a 4% for the Americas region.

Total sales were up 9% during the quarter to $1.3B (+6% on a constant currency basis).

Gross profit came in at 62.5% of sales vs. 63.7% a year ago. Operating margin improved to 23.0% vs. 20.9% a year ago.

Tiffany ended the quarter with an inventory position of $2.3B, up 4% Y/Y.

CEO update: "We are pleased to be finishing the year with solid sales growth, both geographically and across product categories. Most important, however, is to generate sustainable growth in sales, margins and earnings over the long-term. Confirming what we recently indicated, we believe that increasing investment now in certain areas, such as technology, marketing communications, visual merchandising, digital and store presentations, which we expect will hinder pre-tax earnings growth in the near-term, is needed to generate that lasting long-term growth."

Looking ahead, Tiffany expects low-to-mid-single-digit comparable sales growth in FY18 and lower operating margin. Management also sees free cash flow of $280M for the full year.

Shares of Tiffany are up 1.79% premarket to $104.55.

