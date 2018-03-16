Kroger approves new $1B share buyback program

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announces a new $1B share repurchase program that will supplement the current authorization, which had approximately $76M remaining as of March 13.

The share repurchase program has no expiration date but may be suspended or terminated by the board at any time.

Kroger says it's financial strategy is to use its free cash flow to drive growth while also maintaining its current investment grade debt rating and returning capital to shareholders.

"Kroger's share repurchase authorization reflects our Board of Directors' confidence in Restock Kroger and our ability to generate long-term value for shareholders," sasy Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

KR +1.10% premarket to $23.89.

Source: Press Release