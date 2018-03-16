Foundation Medicine advances patient access to precision medicine; pursues regulatory approval for FoundationOne CDx in Japan

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) announces that Chugai Pharmaceutical Ltd. (OTCPK:CHGCF) will broaden patient access to Foundation Medicine’s comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) services for individuals with advanced cancer.

Chugai has filed for regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for FoundationOne CDx, which, if approved, would enable access to immunotherapies and clinical trials, for patients with cancer in Japan. Chugai will also commercialize Foundation Medicine’s suite of CGP assays in Japan.

FoundationOne CDx is the first FDA-approved CGP assay for all solid tumors that incorporates multiple companion diagnostics.