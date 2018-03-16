Cellular Bio pivots to China on development of AlloJoin for knee osteoarthritis

Buoyed by encouraging 48-week data from a China-based Phase 1 clinical trial assessing AlloJoin in patients with knee osteoarthritis (KOA), Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) will shelve its U.S. activities to focus on what it believes is a faster and more cost-effective route to approval in China.

It will store its two U.S. AlloJoin cell banks in its Maryland facility for future use.

The 48-week results on 22 patients, presented at the B. Riley FBR China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium, showed a significant improvement in KOA symptoms 12 weeks after treatment and continued improvement at week 48.

AlloJoin is an off-the-shelf human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cell therapy.