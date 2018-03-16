Pinnacle Foods reaffirms guidance

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) affirms guidance for FY18 EPS of $2.85 to $2.95. The company says the outlook takes into account the benefit of recent debt refinancing activities.

CFO update on refinancing: "Net of the swaps we have put in place, we expect this refinancing to result in cash interest savings of approximately $50 million over the remaining life of the loans. This transaction, which was incorporated in the 2018 guidance we provided earlier this month, further enhances our already strong financial profile and allows us to continue to execute on value-creating opportunities.”

PF +0.76% premarket to $55.58.

Source: Press Release