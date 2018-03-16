Futures prepare for quadruple witching day

U.S. stock index futures are fluctuating as investors welcome quadruple witching day, which can lead to higher volatility for markets and more trading volume.

Economic data on today's calendar includes housing starts, industrial production, consumer sentiment and JOLTS.

Oil is up 0.9% at $61.37/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1320/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.81%.

