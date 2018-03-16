Senmiao Technology announces pricing initial public offering

Senmiao Technology (Pending:AIHS) announced the pricing of its firm commitment IPO of 3M shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of ~$12M.

The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market today under the ticker symbol "AIHS".

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 20.

Proceeds from this offering will be used for business development, technology development and new hires, as well as for general working capital purposes.

