Union Gaming positive on Golden Entertainment

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) after factoring in the company's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst John DeCree notes the strong EBITDA tally for the quarter ($229M vs. $26.5M estimated by Union) and observes that a deep freeze in Montana contributed slightly to margin pressure. DeCree's estimate for 2018 EBITA of $187M is ahead of the company's own guidance for $184M to $190M.

"We like both the value and growth opportunity in the shares of GDEN and we continue to see even incremental upside from potential M&A, the refinancing opportunity with the 2nd lien debt later this year, a potential REIT partner/transaction, and upside from the Stratosphere redevelopment program," writes DeCree.