Reuters: JD.com financial arm raising $1.9B in equity

JD.com’s (NASDAQ:JD) finance arm wants to raise about $1.9B in fresh equity that could double its value on the year to over $20B, according to Reuters sources.

JD Finance wants to push further into securities, banking, and insurance.

The fundraising effort started in late 2017 and should finalize in the coming weeks.

Potential investors in the round include CICC’s Qiyuan National New Industry Venture Capital Guidance Fund, China Merchants Group, and the grains trader COFCO.

Competitor: Alibaba’s Ant Financial is raising up to $5B at an over $100B valuation.

JD shares are up 0.13% premarket to $45.

