Fibria Celulose to merge with rival Brazilian pulpmaker

Controlling shareholders in Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) agree to merge the company with rival Suzano Papel e Celulose (OTCPK:SUZBY) to create the world’s largest market pulp producer.

Shareholders including BNDESPar, the investment arm of Brazil’s state development bank BNDES, favored Suzano’s proposal even after Netherlands-based rival Paper Excellence reportedly offered 71.50 reais/share in a new bid exceeding its earlier offer of 67 reais/share on Monday.

BNDES says the Suzano offer complied with the state bank’s mission to strengthen Brazilian capital markets.