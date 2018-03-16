Birmingham wants more info from Uber in license matter

The British city Birmingham wants more information from Uber (Private:UBER) as it decides whether to renew the ride-sharing company’s license.

Key quote (from city council Acting Director of Regulation and Enforcement Chris Neville): “Officers in our Licensing team have temporarily extended Uber’s private hire operator license in Birmingham, whilst they seek clarity from Uber around its operating model.”

Next up: Uber’s license will expire next week in Edinburgh with a renewal decision still pending.

