Energy Transfer expects no material impact from FERC policy revisions

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) +2.7% premarket after saying it does not expect to see a material impact to its earnings and cash flow from the FERC's policy revisions that would no longer allow interstate pipelines owned by MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service.

"Many of ETP's rates are set pursuant to negotiated rate arrangements or rate settlements that it believes would not be subject to adjustment, or would be limited in terms of adjustment. In addition, many of its current transportation services are provided at discounted rates that are below maximum tariff rates, many of which it believes would not be impacted by a change in the maximum tariff rate."

ETP fell 6.2% yesterday following the FERC announcement.