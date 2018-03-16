Kodak rallies off solid full-year guidance

Kodak (NYSE:KODK) soars after setting pleasing guidance.

The company expects 2018 revenue of $1.5B to $1.6B and operational EBITDA of $60M to $70M vs. $57M a year ago.

CEO update: "2017 was a year of investment in our strategic growth priorities which bodes well for the future... We also eliminated several business initiatives while continuing to reduce cost and drive greater efficiency in the company. We enter 2018 with a stronger growth profile and more productive operations."

