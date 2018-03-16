Deep bench at Nike seen as a positive

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) are relatively unperturbed by yesterday's disclosure by the company of the resignation of brand president Trevor Edwards amid a workplace behavior investigation.

Nike has said no allegations of misconduct have been made directly against Edwards, who is staying on as an advisor until August.

While Edwards was on the list of potential CEO replacements for Mark Parker, there isn't any sense of panic. Analysts are pointing to the deep bench at the Swoosh, including current COO Eric Sprunk.

Nike is due to report earnings next week.