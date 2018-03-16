Long-term study results support value of OPKO's 4Kscore prostate cancer test

Results from a 20-year study assessing prostate cancer risk in a population of healthy men supported the value of using OPKO Health's (NYSEMKT:OPK) 4Kscore blood test in men with abnormal PSA levels. The data were just published online in the journal European Urology.

The Malmö Diet and Cancer study enrolled 11,506 healthy men aged 45 - 73 from 1991 - 1996 who had no previous PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing and very limited PSA testing after enrollment. Upon study entry, a blood sample was preserved and the participants followed through December 2014.

There were 317 deaths from prostate cancer. The 4Kscore test was performed on 1,223 men diagnosed with prostate cancer and 3,028 controls.

Results showed a 7.7% risk of dying from prostate cancer within 15 years after the initial sample was collected in men aged 60 - 73 with PSA levels at least 2 ng/mL at baseline. The same samples were tested with 4Kscore which showed a 13% risk of dying from prostate cancer in the same time frame if the score was at least 7.5%.

The company says these "high-risk" men could have received further evaluation, including a prostate biopsy, if clinicians had considered the 4Kscore results. Men with low 4Kscore values (<7.5%) had low risk of prostate cancer death and could have been effectively monitored without unnecessary biopsies.